Heritage Foods rises 5% on proposal to consider stock split

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Heritage Foods added 5.5 percent intraday Wednesday as the company will consider stock split.

The company board meeting is scheduled to be held on August 10, to consider & approve the un-audited financial results (standalone & consolidated) for the quarter and three months ended June 30, 2017.

The board will also consider the proposal for sub-division of equity shares of the company.

The share price has moved up 121 percent in the last one year.

At 11:05 hrs Heritage Foods was quoting at Rs 1,150.10, up Rs 34.60, or 3.10 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil