Here's why Motilal Oswal has upgraded ONGC to buy, expects 31% growth in EPS

Moneycontrol News

Motilal Oswal has upgraded state-run ONGC to buy from neutral with a target price of Rs 233 (implying 30 percent upside), citing positive policy developments, cost efficiency and dividend yield of 4-6 percent. The stock rallied more than 2 percent intraday after this upgrade report.

After two years of negative EPS growth, the research firm expects company's EPS growth at 31 percent in FY18 and 14 percent in FY19.

Continued improved oil recovery (IOR) and contribution of new projects to production would also help reverse the decadal trend of negative-to-flat growth, it feels.

ONGC has spent a total of Rs 42,400 crore on improved oil recovery since 2000. In FY16, 29.6 percent of the oil production came from IOR.

The government has been working on incentivising recovery techniques, which may further reduce costs for the company, says the brokerage house.

Better optimisation has resulted in operating expenses coming down from USD 7.4/boe (barrel of oil equivalent) in FY16 to USD 5.9/boe in nine months period ended December 2016.

USD 1/boe change in operating expenses results in 7 percent change in EBITDA and EPS.

Motilal Oswal expects this cost efficiency to sustain going forward.

After meeting with management, the research firm believes gas production would grow at 10-15 percent annually for the next five years and its oil production has also been inching up.

ONGC expects Daman/C26 to add 4.5 mmscmd to production in FY18. S1 and Vashishta gas fields would add 1.5 mmscmd while WO16 would add 1.2 mmscmd in FY18.

Its IOR at the Bassein field is expected to add 3.9 mmscmd in FY19. In the longer run, Cluster-2 at KG DWN-98/2 would add a peak production of around 16 mmscmd.

ONGC has guided that oil production from nominated fields would increase. WO16 would add 3,800 bopd (barrels oil per day) in FY18 while Vasai East is likely to add another 4,800 bopd.

Its Ratna & R-series would add 3,000 bopd in FY19 along with 8,000 bopd from B127 and 5,000 bopd from Assam. Ratna & R-series would peak at 14,700 bopd in FY20 while production from Cluster-2 would commence in FY21, with peak expected at 77,000 bopd.

ONGC has not been bearing any subsidy since Q2FY16. Realisation in nine months period ended December 2016 was USD 48.65 barrel against USD 51.46 per barrel in nine months period ended December 2015.

Subsidy in nine months period ended December 2015 stood at USD 1.52 per barrel.

"We do not expect any subsidy burden to be levied on ONGC as long as oil prices are below USD 65 per barrel. However, realisation may be capped if oil prices rise above USD 65 per barrel," says Motilal Oswal which estimated that USD 5 per barrel increase in realisation results in 10 percent increase in EPS.

The brokerage house says there are strong signs that OPEC would extend the ongoing production cut.

Hence, it expects oil prices to remain in the band of USD 50-60 per barrel, which would provide stability to its earnings. With Brent of USD 55/60 per barrel in FY18/19, it expects company's EPS of Rs 20/22.9 in FY18/19.

At 12:57 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 182.90, up Rs 3.35, or 1.87 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar