Here's why analysts remain bullish on Bharat Electronics, say good play in defence

Moneycontrol News

Bharat Electronics (BEL), a Navratna public sector enterprise and one of the oldest companies in the Indian defence sector, is expected to outperform going ahead as it is well placed to capitalise on the emerging defence sector.

"We believe the stock will continue to outperform as triggers abound including BEL's favourable positioning as a lead systems integrator augurs well in light of upcoming large projects; focus on beefing up integration capability is a step towards improving delivery capabilities; and higher throughput of manufactured core products (more than 70 percent of sales) imparts strong margin comfort," Edelweiss says.

ICICIdirect also says BEL has strong competency in the area of defence electronics.

Historically, a large part of defence capital spends (45-60 percent) has been in this segment. High-end technologies in the electronics segment, long gestation periods, heavy capital requirements, and secrecy related to defence projects act as key entry barriers in this segment. This gives companies like BEL a competitive advantage over any upcoming local and foreign completion, it believes.

BEL has transformed from being a mere sub-system company to emerge a systems integrator, which has positively surprised Street and resulted in solid around 16 percent earnings upgrade in past 2 years

In the past, BEL had been taking on more margin-dilutive systems projects (entails infrastructure scope). However, going ahead, Edelweiss believes the share of core products manufactured by the company will rise and stay higher at 65-70 percent levels, which will aid operating profit marginss. Besides, the company is currently using DRDO/other test facilities, which in future will be done more in-house thereby shortening the delivery cycle, it feels.

The brokerage house has strong conviction on BEL's sturdy earnings growth visibility with a sustainable competitive profile. It has maintained buy rating on the stock with increased target price at Rs 200 (from Rs 155 earlier), based on 23x PE given improving earnings growth profile.

Edelweiss believes BEL is well set to surprise Street as execution picks up, given improved revenue visibility & better execution capability in systems integration. With rising government focus for procurement of strategic systems like SAMs, it expects BEL to benefit materially over 12-24 months.

ICICIdirect also says with continuous inflow of defence orders, Bharat Electronics is the major beneficiary of current government policies. In the anticipation of fresh order inflows from Prime Minister's visit to Israel, it believes the current upmove is likely to continue.

Bharat electronics has shown significant resilience even in the market declines seen during demonetisation and after a marginal sell-off, it recovered quickly and made its new life high in December 2016 itself. Since then, the upmove in the stock has continued.

After the stock split of 1:10, fresh short build up was observed in the stock. However due to continuous upmove in the stock, it seems short positions are stuck at higher levels. Closure of these positions are likely to prompt another round of upside in the stock, says ICICIdirect which has a target price of Rs 198 on the stock.

At 13:34 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 167.15, up Rs 1.50, or 0.91 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar