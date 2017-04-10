Apr 07, 2017 01:34 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Here are top trading ideas from Ashwani Gujral & Prakash Gaba
Watch the interview of Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com & Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com with Reema Tendulkar & Nigel D'Souza on CNBC-TV18, in which they shared their readings and outlook on market and specific stocks.
Watch the interview of Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com & Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com with Reema Tendulkar & Nigel D'Souza on CNBC-TV18, in which they shared their readings and outlook on market and specific stocks.