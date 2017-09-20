Here are top technical stock picks by Kotak Securities

Senior VP - Technical Research

The stock is forming higher top-higher bottom on daily time frame. The 50-day SMA is acting as a crucial support for the stock. The stock is forming a base around 500-levels, which had once acted as resistance for the stock, is now acting as support for the same. Risk-reward ratio, too, is highly favourable. We recommend buying the stock for a price target of Rs 540, keeping Stop-loss for the same at Rs 489.

The stock had been consolidating in a falling wedge pattern between the levels of 55 & 85. Stock broke out upward of the same with surge in volume, indicating huge buying interest in the stock. Breakout from a falling wedge on a monthly time frame, implicates a bottom for the stock. We recommend buying the stock for an initial price target of 90, keeping Stop-loss for the same at 75. Long-term trend, too, remains positive for the same.

The stock has given breakout from flag pattern on weekly basis and with rising volumes which is very bullish in nature. Using measurement rule, target comes around Rs 710/750. Investors as well as traders should buy the stock at given price for handsome gains.

Stock is in a strong uptrend on long term charts. Stock has given an upward breakout from a failing trend line on daily chart after a period of consolidation. With good risk to reward ratio investor as well as trader should buy the stock at current level as sharp up-movement is expected.