Here are top technical stock picks by Kotak Securities

Tata Chemicals, Escorts, JSW Energy and BPCL - top trading bets by Kotak Sec
Senior VP - Technical ResearchBPCL: BUY: Rs 506.90/ Stop-Loss: Rs 489 Target: Rs 540
The stock is forming higher top-higher bottom on daily time frame. The 50-day SMA is acting as a crucial support for the stock. The stock is forming a base around 500-levels, which had once acted as resistance for the stock, is now acting as support for the same. Risk-reward ratio, too, is highly favourable. We recommend buying the stock for a price target of Rs 540, keeping Stop-loss for the same at Rs 489.
The stock had been consolidating in a falling wedge pattern between the levels of 55 & 85. Stock broke out upward of the same with surge in volume, indicating huge buying interest in the stock. Breakout from a falling wedge on a monthly time frame, implicates a bottom for the stock. We recommend buying the stock for an initial price target of 90, keeping Stop-loss for the same at 75. Long-term trend, too, remains positive for the same.
TATA CHEM: BUY: Rs 657.60/ Stop-Loss: Rs 620 / Target: Rs 710
The stock has given breakout from flag pattern on weekly basis and with rising volumes which is very bullish in nature. Using measurement rule, target comes around Rs 710/750. Investors as well as traders should buy the stock at given price for handsome gains.
ESCORTS: BUY: Rs 677.45/ Stop-Loss: Rs 660 / Target: Rs 720
Stock is in a strong uptrend on long term charts. Stock has given an upward breakout from a failing trend line on daily chart after a period of consolidation. With good risk to reward ratio investor as well as trader should buy the stock at current level as sharp up-movement is expected.