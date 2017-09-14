App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 14, 2017 10:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Here are top technical picks by Kotak Securities

Shrikant Chouhan, Senior Vice President of Technical Research at Kotak Securities lists out his top picks.

Here are top technical picks by Kotak Securities

Shrikant S. Chouhan

Sr. Vice President - Technical Research

MRPL: BUY: 134.40/ Stop-Loss: 127 Target: 155

Since 2008, the stock has remained under severe selling pressure, however after hitting a panic low of 26.50 in the year 2013, the stock has never looked back and gradually rallied to 143. Currently it is very close to its previous highest level at 149, which is nearly 5 times from the bottom it made of 26.50. Such formations on long term chart indicates, strong impulse/trending activity for the stock. As per medium time frame charts, the stock corrected to major levels of 116, in the month of July, with surge in volumes. Technically, it is suggesting that it is ready to cross its all-time highest level (149).

Capture

HAVELLS: BUY: 501.45/ Stop-Loss: 479 / Target: 540

Stock has been consolidating in a pennant formation on weekly charts. It is a bullish continuation pattern, suggesting upward continuation. The stock has broken out of the same, with surge in volumes. Momentum indication like the RSI, is in positive territory, indicating bullish biasness.

Capture1

LT: BUY: 1223.25/ Stop-Loss: 1170 / Target: 1350

Stock is in a strong uptrend on long term charts. It formed descending triangle and gave upwards breakout on weekly charts. With the help of measurement rule, target comes around 1350. Volume outburst in daily charts indicates buying interest in the stock. With good risk to reward ratio investor as well as trader should buy the stock.

Capture2

Bharat Forge: BUY: 1225.85/ Stop-Loss: 1170 / Target: 1360

Stock has consistently taken strong support of a rising trend line and is forming a rounding bottom pattern on long term charts. Currently, on daily charts the stock has given major breakout from symmetrical triangle with good volumes, using measurement rule TARGET comes around 1360.

Capture3

tags #Havells #MRPL #stock views #Stocks Views

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.