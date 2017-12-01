App
Dec 01, 2017 09:28 AM IST

Here are top stock picks by Prabhudas Lilladher

Markets face intense selling with Sensex losing by 450 points while Nifty tumbling by a huge 135 points and close below the 10250 mark on the expiry day of F&O segment. The support for the day is seen at 10170 while resistance is seen at 10270.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
NIFTY VIEW :

The support for the day is seen at 10170 while resistance is seen at 10270.

BUY JINDAL STEEL  CMP : 171.80     TARGET : 187       STOP LOSS : 164

The stock has been in an upward trending mode and currently has been consolidating for quite some time at around 170 - 175 levels and even in the weak market has maintained its level gaining potential and strength to rise further. We anticipate a upward move in the coming days and with RSI maintaining its strength,it supports our view of a positve bias. We recommend to buy this stock for an upside target of 187 keeping a stop loss of 164.

BUY DLF   CMP : 233.25     TARGET : 255      STOP LOSS : 222

The stock has been on the rise in the recent past and with frequent higher top and higher bottom formation has been in an upward trending mode. The stock looks promising and attractive for further rise and with the indicators like RSI indicating an upward rise is showing a positive bias and thus supports our view for a buy. We recommend this stock for an upside target of 255 keeping a stop loss of 222.

BUY HPCL   CMP : 416.70      TARGET : 455       STOP LOSS : 402

The stock has more or less formed a double bottom pattern in the daily chart at around 408 levels and even in the weak market has maintained its levels to signify potential and strength to rise in the upward in the coming days. The RSI has also indicated a positive trigger from the oversold area and with increasing volume activity witnessed, the stock looks attractive and we recommend a buy for an upside target of 455 keeping a stop loss of 402.

