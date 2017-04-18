Here are SP Tulsian's top trading picks

In an interview to CNBC-TV18's Anuj Singhal and Sonia Shenoy, SP Tulsian of sptulsian.com spoke about his readings and outlook on the fundamentals of the market and specific stocks.

Below is the verbatim transcript of the interview.

Anuj: First your thoughts on the big moves that you are seeing in the Futures and Options (F&O) space. Yesterday, it was Indiabulls Real Estate, today it is Adani Enterprises, though it has come off the intraday highs. Your thoughts on not just these stocks, but the kind of moves that we have seen in a couple of these names.

A: These are largely to do with the technical factors because yesterday, we have discussed on Indiabulls when I have said that probably it was ruling at that point of time at about Rs 145-150 that is the over-exuberance which we are seeing in the restructuring move having initiated by the company because if you have the combined entity, you just cannot attribute a gain of about 40 percent or maybe 50 percent taking the gain of what we have seen in this last three days in anticipation of that move expected to be seen in Indiabulls Real Estate and we have discussed that probably this is an overreaction and stock has also gone in F&O ban.

Similar is the case with Adani Group stocks also when we have seen the Adani Power, adverse Supreme Court ruling coming in against Adani Power, at that time, all the Adani Group stocks have taken a huge beating, whether it was Adani transmission, Adani Enterprise, Adani Port, while each companies are now running independent and at that time, it was apprehended probably, all these three companies will come to the rescue of financing the Adani Power which at that point of time also, I have said that probably group will not repeat the same mistake.

Having seen penalised by them in the past for Adani Port for diverted the funds and all that and Adani Transmission and Adani Enterprise again, promoters are keeping a strong grip on both the companies with their stake at 75 percent. So yes, these things are seeing more of the technical factors are seen more to be seen in play for Adani Group stocks and probably the overreaction to the Supreme Court ruling which was only restricted for Adani Power is seen now getting corrected for other stocks.

Sonia: Last time when the India Meteorological Department (IMD) came out with that forecast, the market had rallied quite a bit and the whole rural theme, your tractor makers, your rural financiers had started to rally. This time, what are you expecting because there are fears of El Nino on one hand, on the other hand, some of these other stocks like Escorts, etc. are in any case sitting at all time highs. How are you playing this story?

A: Last time when the IMD or the monsoon prediction came, at that time, it was probably unanimous that the whole market had known that the monsoon is going to be better than normal last year. But if you see, this time it is again, it is more or less 75 percent of the people are expecting monsoon to be little subdued largely because of the El Nino effect.

But the only problem or the only clarity which we will be requiring now to know from the IMD forecast, if they can be able to give in the first preliminary forecast because people are talking that El Nino this time is seen at back-ended because of which we see in the August end and September. And secondly, this time, the monsoon is expected to be a little earlier, maybe the people are expecting that probably monsoon will hit Kerala coast maybe in the last week of May, anywhere between May 25 and May 27 because of the Hindu festival calendar, if you see, Diwali is this time in the middle of October.

So, everything is getting preponed and that we have seen happening in case of the summer season also having started about a couple of weeks early. So, if IMD is able to give a forecast that yes, monsoon will hit Kerala somewhere between May 25 and May 27 and the El Nino is seen to be back-ended, by end of August or maybe beginning of September, then I do not think that that will be seen such a negative because generally, if you see India, the southern part of India see the major part of the monsoon by August 15 or maybe before August end and the Northern part in fact, again we see the monsoon completing major of their portions by August end because we see the sowing getting completed by then. And once you have the sowing getting completed, mainly of paddy, I do not think you have such a big concern.

So yes, monsoon is going to be seen deficient maybe to the extent of 92-95 percent, but these two things are very important that when it will hit Kerala and whether it will be back-ended or what will be the timeline for the El Nino to have its effect seen on the Indian territory.

Anuj: This other stock that I wanted to discuss with you and that is Capital First. In the morning we spoke to V Vaidyanathan who said 10 percent stake sale would be desirable from Warburg Pincus. Your thoughts on whether if this stock corrects, if this will be a buying opportunity.

A: When the stock came in the F&O from this series, we have discussed at that point of time that we are seeing a lot of momentum seen building up on the trading side. In fact Ujjivan Financial Services has seen a negative build up and Capital First has seen the extremely positive build up and at that time also, I have cautioned when I think probably the stock has moved past Rs 800 that profit booking is advised.

I am not too worried for the Warburg Pincus if they are selling 10 percent of their stake just to have some kind of profit booking because they are making maybe 4x or maybe 5x in this last 6-7 years when they have acquired the share at sub-Rs 200. So, I am not too worried because I am not even too worried on the growth which the company is posting keeping a positive stance.

But the valuation comes into the play and one should remain away for the time being to take a call for buying into Capital First because if you take a relative valuation compared to the other peers, they seem to be more value buying that the Capital First at this point of time.