Here are SP Tulsian's top trading ideas

In an interview to CNBC-TV18's Anuj Singhal and Sonia Shenoy, SP Tulsian of sptulsian.com spoke about his readings and outlook on the fundamentals of the market and specific stocks.

Below is the verbatim transcript of the interview.

Anuj: First your thoughts on the PSU banks since you have been positive on most of them now. Is it time to take some profit home or do you think this decline that you are seeing today is another buying opportunity?

A: If I take a call on the NPA ordinance which has been announced this afternoon, in fact, I am quite positive on that. Maybe one should not take this as a 30-minute or 60-minute move where the market is reacting because market may see you reacting again positive from tomorrow or after they read the things and all the fine prints there.

If I just touch on one point, the invocation of the bankruptcy and the insolvency, I think that will really be giving the shiver in the spine of the defaulting promoters because all along what we have been seeing that there were so many methods available to circumvent or to keep fooling these lending bankers, you can ask for moratorium, you can ask for first restructuring, second restructuring, third restructuring, convert part of the debt into equity, then there is some token amount of 5-10 percent.

I do not think that all those things will really be going to be acceptable by now, either by RBI or by the lending bankers. So I see this as a big positive. In fact India has not really experienced this insolvency and bankruptcy and I am of that view that both the laws are new and government is going to do effectively make use of that. And if that starts happening, I am taking this as a very positive move. Earlier also I have said that this will be seen as a positive by the lending bankers, largely the PSU banks.

But apart from that, each target company, where there are potential for acquisitions and people, if you are able to identify those stocks rightly, I think those stocks, on a general basis, I say that yes, I am holding positive view on PSU bank and more on the larger ones because they have the larger exposure, but across the board, I have positive view on PSU banks. But if you can identify the companies which in default and which are seen to have the potential new acquirer coming in, there the stocks can give you a return of 100-300 percent in this next 12 months once the things start developing or progressing on this front.

Anuj: There is one more stock I wanted to discuss, Tata Communications, down eight percent. Do you think the numbers warranted this kind of fall?

A: I do not think that the share wanted a trigger to get corrected because if you really see, there was no logic for the stock to rule so firm when all the telecom stocks have been taking a beating. In the past, many experts keep giving some reasons or the other because if you see the monetisation which we have seen the part business of the company and going forward the kind of financial performance which we have been seeing from the company, honestly I do not see any hopes and I have always been taking that view maybe for the last six months that what is the reason for the stock to really move at such a high level. So maybe this is used as a trigger for the share to correct from here on.

Anuj: Reliance has now corrected 10 percent from its recent highs. What are the triggers for this correction? Was it just because the run was too strong too soon or anything else?

A: It was to do more with the later part that run was too soon and too much and that is what I have been giving my view that I do not really see value beyond Rs 1,400. Maybe one can take a range of Rs 1,350-1,400. And these kind of renewed buying interest will definitely come back and we will see the stock crossing again Rs 1,400 plus. But that is unlikely to happen in May series because I do not think there is any kind of fresh trigger lined up for the stock because all the things have got factored in largely on the Reliance Jio front.

I do not think that there has been any kind of disappointment on Q3 fronts. In fact, Q3 results were very good on both the core sectors that is petchem and refining. But Reliance Jio, all the positives seems to have got factored in and I do not see that much value is going to be seen in the near-term. So, maybe Rs 1,300-1,400 could be a broad range and ideal realistic value on the fundamental should be at Rs 1,300-1,350.

Sonia: Are you having high hopes from the earnings this time around after what you saw with some of Avenue Supermarts' peers like V-Mart Retail, etc?

A: Expectations are definitely high and as you have said, this will be the maiden quarter post IPO and so all eyes will be on the stock price. But I would like to throw one caution that if you really see the situation for the first quarter for Future Retail have not yet come out with results, but if you see Reliance Industries, I am not giving much credence to the results of V-Mart kind of things, but if you take the organised retail segment, they probably have seen a bit disappointment. Definitely post demonetisation, the organised retails have really shown a good growth going by the commentary of Kishore Biyani and all that. So, for some reason, if you do not have the quarterly satisfactions or the expectation having met by the company, then probably there can be a big disappointment because the results are on Saturday. So, you will not be able to.

The gap up or gap down can throw a risk for the investor. And as such, I have always said that if you take a long-term view, for three years, you see a topline growth of at least 20 percent and bottomline growth of 25 percent. But that may not hold true for the results if you are analysing it on a quarterly basis because if this would have been the results for Q2, then probably I would have taken a bullish call. But if this results would have been for Q3, I would have taken a positive call, but since the results are for Q4, I will be going a bit cautious at the level of Rs 800 plus.

Anuj: The stock that has corrected relentlessly now is Ujjivan Financial Services. There is this transition of course to a small bank that has of course hurt their numbers as well. But, from a high of Rs 500 to Rs 345 now, I remember when it listed, it was a screaming buy for you and after that you had given a profit taking call as well. But now for fresh investments, is it a good entry point?

A: I do not think that firstly, yes, I will say that now it makes a good entry point at the current level, but I do not think the transition of the company from microfinance to small bank is the only reason. If you recall, Q3 was a big disappointment because of the higher provisioning and at that time, management in the commentary have said that majority of the, they did not say the entire amount or major chunk they said that majority of that will get recovered in Q4 or maybe will get reversed, but that has not seen happened in Q4 and if you see, if you compare it with Bharat Financials, then probably the way Bharat Financials have cleaned the books by showing the losses and a huge jump in the stressed assets.