Here are some technical & F&O calls from market experts

In an interview to CNBC-TV18's Prashant Nair and Ekta Batra, Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com, and Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com shared their readings and outlook on market and specific stocks and CA Rudramurthy BV of Vachana Investments gave his outlook on Futures and Options (F&O) side of the market, specific stocks and sectors.