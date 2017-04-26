Here are some stock trading ideas from Sandeep Shenoy

In an interview to CNBC-TV18's Latha Venkatesh, Sonia Shenoy and Anuj Singhal, Sandeep S Shenoy of Pioneer Investcorp shared his reading and outlook on the market and also gave recommendations on various stocks.

Below is the verbatim transcript of the interview.

Anuj: Let us first discuss banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). You have all the NBFCs, anything that you would want to buy right now?

A: Like it or not, you have to be in private sector players at this current juncture because that is where the money is flowing in. So it is not a game of valuations or cheapness in valuation, it is just that you have to be in the right space. So I guess that is the space where you have to be in whether you like it or not.

Latha: Hasn’t growth come back? Are you getting that sense after three-four years of waiting for earnings growth, is it appearing now?

A: If you trawl the financial streets where the actual loan settings and the intermediation happens, I do not think there is too much of activity happening there other than on the restructuring front or corporate debt restructuring (CDR). On a pure new loan front or new project front, I don’t think there is too much of activity happening anywhere. So I guess it is just a musical chair happening where a set of loans move from one banking ecosystem to another banking ecosystem. So growth is going to be a bit of a challenge. You are just sucking out growth from some other entity in the ecosystem right now.

Sonia: We had a discussion with some cement players yesterday and they indicated that the worst is not over but we are still seeing some of the green shoots in the cement demand, have the results of some of the top players convinced you enough to put money here?

A: Just a feet on street give some kind of an indication that some of the plants especially in the Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra – the capacity utilisation seems to have crossed 85 percent after a very long period of time. So that is where the interest in these counters are coming up because that was one of the last big bastions where oversupply was there by a huge quantum and you see the capacity utilisation slowly inching up. It augurs well for the sector but the caveat is the valuation of some of the large players in cement have reached a level where fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) players are ruling. So valuation challenges remain but on a growth front and pricing front and resultant EBITDA per tonne front, we are on an uptrend.