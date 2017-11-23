App
Nov 23, 2017 09:12 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Here are some stock trading ideas from market experts

Watch the interview of Sudarshan Sukhani, Ashwani Gujral, Mitessh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba, Deven Choksey and Amit Gupta with Anuj Singhal, Latha Venkatesh and Surabhi Upadhyay on CNBC-TV18.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
Watch the interview of Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com, Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com, Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com, Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, Deven Choksey of KRChoksey Investment Managers, and Amit Gupta of ICICI Direct with Anuj Singhal, Latha Venkatesh and Surabhi Upadhyay on CNBC-TV18, in which they shared their readings and outlook on market technicals, fundamentals and F&O side of the market respectively as well as specific stocks and sectors.

