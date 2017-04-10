Here are some stock trading ideas from market experts

In an interview to CNBC-TV18's Ekta Batra and Prashant Nair, Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com and Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com shared their readings and outlook on market and specific stocks and Krish Subramanyam of Altamount Capital gave his outlook on Futures and Options (F&O) side of the market, specific stocks and sectors.