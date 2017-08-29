Here are advisory stock ideas for today

Dalmia Bharat Limited

CMP 2620 Target 3202

Driven by a 12 percent volume CAGR anticipated over FY17-19, we expect its utilisation to improve to 74% in FY19 (vs. 61 percent in FY17) on no new capacity except for the 1.5m-2m tons due to de-bottlenecking.

Outperforming its peers with its industry-leading profitability, Dalmia is expected to clock a strong performance in FY19, driven by strong growth and prices in the South and East, its key markets.

Its corporate restructuring programme, continuous focus on cost efficiency and balance-sheet de-leveraging are other key positives.

From being dominant in the south, Dalmia has diversified into east and north-east India, capturing 9.2 percent of the market there. Its expanded capacities enhance its ability to cover a broader area and enjoy economies of scale.

The company’s constant cost-optimisation steps have led to an EBITDA/ton of Rs.1,405, the highest of its peers.We expect net-debt-to-equity to slip to 0.3x in FY19 (vs. 0.8x in FY17).

We retain our Buy recommendation and raise our target price to Rs. 3,202 based on 12x EV/EBITDA, reflecting an EV/ton of $176.

Voltamp Transformers

CMP 1086 Target 1741

In Q1FY18 YOY, Sales rose by 13.3 percent, EBITDA margins at 7.4 percent. & Realizations rose by 22 percent.

Healthy order-book (300cr as on 10th Aug’17), strong balance-sheet and better profitability would keep Voltamp’s earnings growth strong in the next two years.

Earnings should record a 24% CAGR over FY17-19. A pick-up in power distribution capex and manufacturing & capex investments would lead to a better order book.

Company’s top-10 clients brought 35% to revenue. The company’s dependence on TRANSCOs (SEBs) business during the year came down drastically from ~20-25% to ~13-14% of sales.

Being debt-free and possessing good working-capital management has enabled Voltamp to manage its cash-flows better and enjoy healthy return ratios.

We believe that the order book would improve with capex revival especially in sectors such as metros rails and commercial construction, and greater distribution capex.

The stock trades at 13.0x FY18e and 10.5x FY19e.We maintain a Buy rating and revise our target price to Rs.1,741 (mean multiple 18x FY19 EV/EBITDA).

Supreme Industries Limited

CMP 1176 Target 1450

Supreme Industries Limited (SI) is India's leading polymers and resins processing company offering wide range of plastic products.

Q1FY18 (Cons) Revenue (-2.3%) 1,161.66 Cr vs 1,189.34 Cr YoY, Net Profit (-32%) 78 Cr vs 115 Cr YoY. Its operating profit (EBIT) for the quarter amounted to Rs 118.1 crore and its EBIT margin stood at 10.2 per cent.

During the quarter, raw material prices remained muted due to lower crude oil prices. Several initiatives taken by the government to boost infrastructure spending and focused drive to support affordable housing augur well for the company's business growth prospects.

Company states that this quarter was weak because of GST. Expecting 12% top line growth for the year.

The company intends to increase its contribution from value added products to around 35% or more of its total revenues through focusing on technological innovations and designs.

We expect Supreme Industries Ltd to grow its revenues at a CAGR of around 14% in the next few years on the back of both increase in volumes and value terms.

The company plans to achieve 7 lakh ton per year installed capacity by FY-21.

At CMP the stock is trading around 28.9x times FY18E earnings and 23x times FY19 E earnings.