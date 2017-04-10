Here are a few stock trading ideas by market experts

Watch the interview of Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com, Rahul Shah of Motilal Oswal and Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com with Surabhi Upadhyay and Ekta Batra on CNBC-TV18, in which they shared their reading and outlook on technicals and fundamentals side of the market as well as specific stocks and sectors.