Here are a few stock ideas from market experts

In an interview to CNBC-TV18's Latha Venkatesh, Sonia Shenoy & Anuj Singhal, Ashwani Gujral, Fund Manager at ashwanigujral.com, Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com, Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com, Mayuresh Joshi, Fund Manager-PMS at Angel Broking, VK Sharma, Head of Business-Private Client Group at HDFC Securities and Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com shared their readings and outlook on market technical, fundamentals and F&O side of the market as well as specific stocks and sectors.