Here are a few stock ideas by Dilip Bhat

Prashant: I have your top bets here, Larsen and Toubro (L&T) is something that you like. It has gone up like a rocket over the last couple of days. Last ten days or so, now it is consolidating a bit, results are coming on 26th, there is huge expectation that this is AM Naik’s last quarter and results are going to be great, they cannot do anything about orders but on the rest of the profit and loss (P&L), numbers will be very good. Is that the basic trigger, the reason behind the rally?

A: Just to put that in perspective, L&T has underperformed in the last one to one and a half years barring for the last month to month and a half or so. So it has picked up in the last one and a half to two months itself. Maybe in the last couple of days, it has spiked up quite a bit.

However, our broader call still is that as we approach 2019, it is government orders which will be a big trigger for L&T and for the entire infrastructure sector. That is where we think L&T finally playing a very prominent role in that.

As the execution picks up, L&T possibly will come back on its own from a rather muted growth to on an accelerated mode is what we think. More importantly, we will also see a good improvement in the order intakes in the coming months, which will also be a good driver but the key point, which will be very closely watched is their working capital, which was around 23-24 percent of the sales, whether there is going to be some respite in that and that also will be a good trigger. In our opinion that also should provide a good support.

So L&T looks pretty interesting. I am not so talking about the short-term results the impending Q4 results but slightly on a longer-term even the change of this management also will bode well because a younger member is going to come on the board and he probably have much more longer time ahead for him. So all in all that looks pretty interesting.