Here are a few investment ideas from market experts

In an interview to CNBC-TV18's Latha Venkatesh, Sonia Shenoy & Anuj Singhal, Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com, Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com, Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com, Deven Choksey, MD, KRChoksey Investment Managers, Amit Gupta, Head-Derivatives, ICICI Direct and Sandeep Wagle, powermywealth.com shared their readings and outlook on market technical, fundamentals and F&O side of the market as well as specific stocks and sectors.