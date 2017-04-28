Here are a few investment ideas from market experts

In an interview to CNBC-TV18's Latha Venkatesh & Anuj Singhal, Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com, Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com, Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com, Deven Choksey, MD, KRChoksey Investment Managers, Chandan Taparia, Derivative & Technical Analyst at Motilal Oswal Securities and Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com shared their readings and outlook on market technical, fundamentals and F&O side of the market as well as specific stocks and sectors.