HDFC Standard Life Insurance crosses Rs 400 level, rallies 44% in 3 sessions

HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company shares rallied for third consecutive session Tuesday, rising as much as 44 percent from its issue price of Rs 290 per share since the listing day (last Friday).

The stock price crossed the Rs 400 level for the first time today, hitting a record high of Rs 417.65.

It rallied nearly 18 percent intraday as investors continued their buying spree. At 12:42 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 411.80, up Rs 56.90, or 16.03 percent on the BSE.

On Monday, Motilal Oswal initiated coverage with buy rating on HDFC Standard Life Insurance, citing quality franchise and attractive valuations.

"HDFC Life’s strong new business margins, healthy return ratios and stronger growth potential will enable it to trade at a premium to other insurers," it said while valuing the stock at 3.5x Mar-20 embedded value (EV) at Rs 370 per share (new business multiple of 28x), which implies an upside of 28 percent from the issue price of Rs 290 per share.

The research house expects the company to further improve its new business margin to 23 percent by FY20, while operating RoEV/RoEV should sustain at 21/19 percent respectively over FY17-20.

HDFC Standard Life is one of India’s top three private sector life insurers and offers a wide range of insurance products. It has strengthened its position in a highly competitive industry and has a well-diversified business mix.

It has strong return ratios (FY17 RoEV-return on embedded value at 21 percent) and the highest new business margin (22 percent for FY17) among the major private insurers, backed by its balanced product mix (47 percent ULIPs, 26 percent PAR, 27 percent non-participating business in FY17), strong distribution network and lower operating cost, the brokerage house said.

It further said HDFC Standard Life has made significant investments in building its digital platform, which has enabled it to improve customer satisfaction and attract new business.

Motilal Oswal expects the company to deliver 25 percent CAGR in new business APE (annual premium equivalent) over FY17-20. This will be aided by its increasing bancassurance tie-ups, improvement in agency channel and higher direct sales.

HDFC Standard Life continues to benefit from the strong distribution network of its bancassurance partners and has increased its bancassurance partner count to 125.

"This will help widen its reach and support premium growth. It maintains strong control on cost ratios, aided by rising proportion of direct/online sales and multiple technology initiatives," the research house said.

The stock price listed at Rs 313 per share on last Friday against issue price of Rs 290 per share and settled first day trade with 19 percent gains at Rs 344.25 on the BSE.

HDFC Standard Life raised nearly Rs 8,700 crore through IPO.