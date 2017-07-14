App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jul 14, 2017 04:46 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

HDFC Securities expects Aurobindo Pharma to touch Rs 760

Aurobindo Pharma gains ahead of US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) target action date for Renvela generic. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Amey Chalke, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities shared his readings and outlook on the stock.

Aurobindo Pharma gained 6 percent ahead of US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) target action date for Renvela generic.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Amey Chalke, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities shared his readings and outlook on the stock.

He expects two-three more players joining in Renvela generic in FY18.

HDFC Securities' target price for Aurobindo Pharma is at Rs 760.

Watch accompanying video for more details.

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Stocks Views

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.