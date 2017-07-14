HDFC Securities expects Aurobindo Pharma to touch Rs 760

Aurobindo Pharma gained 6 percent ahead of US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) target action date for Renvela generic.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Amey Chalke, Research Analyst at HDFC Securities shared his readings and outlook on the stock.

He expects two-three more players joining in Renvela generic in FY18.

HDFC Securities' target price for Aurobindo Pharma is at Rs 760.