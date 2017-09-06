App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 06, 2017 08:41 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Mutual Fund buys 32 lakh shares of Just Dial

SCI Growth Investments II sold 13,93,336 shares of Just Dial at Rs 375.27.

On September 5, 2017 HDFC Mutual Fund bought 32,06,663 shares of Just Dial at Rs 375 on the NSE.

However, SCI Growth Investments II sold 13,93,336 shares at Rs 375.27.

Also, Sequoia Capital India Growth Investment Holdings I sold 14,94,445 shares at Rs 375.55 and Sequoia Capital India Investments III sold 7,11,036 shares at Rs 375.28.

On Tuesday, Just Dial ended at Rs 377.45, down Rs 3.25, or 0.85 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 619.85 and 52-week low Rs 318.05 on 17 March, 2017 and 27 December, 2016, respectively.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

