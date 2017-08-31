HDFC Mutual Fund buys 24.32 lakh shares of Ashoka Buildcon

On August 30, 2017 HDFC Mutual Fund - HDFC Growth Fund bought 13,32,000 shares of Ashoka Buildcon at Rs 188 on the NSE and HDFC Mutual Fund HDFC Prudence Fund bought 11,00,000 shares at Rs 188.

However, Tiger Management Corporation A/C Tiger sold 13,33,000 shares at Rs 188 and Tiger Mgt Corp sold 13,32,727 shares at Rs 188.

On Wednesday, Ashoka Buildcon ended at Rs 191.25, up Rs 4.25, or 2.27 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 230.90 and 52-week low Rs 130.10 on 07 April, 2017 and 09 November, 2016, respectively.