HDFC Mutual Fund buys 24.32 lakh shares of Ashoka Buildcon
Tiger Management Corporation A/C Tiger sold 13,33,000 shares of Ashoka Buildcon at Rs 188 and Tiger Mgt Corp sold 13,32,727 shares at Rs 188.
On August 30, 2017 HDFC Mutual Fund - HDFC Growth Fund bought 13,32,000 shares of Ashoka Buildcon at Rs 188 on the NSE and HDFC Mutual Fund HDFC Prudence Fund bought 11,00,000 shares at Rs 188.
On Wednesday, Ashoka Buildcon ended at Rs 191.25, up Rs 4.25, or 2.27 percent.