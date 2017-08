HDFC Mutual Fund buys 17.26 lakh shares of Jagran Prakashan

On August 30, 2017 HDFC Mutual Fund A/C HDFC Balanced Fund bought 17,26,182 shares of of Jagran Prakashan at Rs 173 on the NSE.

However, Ntasian Discovery Master Fund sold 64,95,108 shares at Rs 173.

On Wednesday, Jagran Prakashan ended at Rs 173, up Rs 1.70, or 0.99 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 213.05 and 52-week low Rs 162.30 on 21 October, 2016 and 15 December, 2016, respectively.