App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Aug 26, 2017 08:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Mutual Fund buys 1.45 lakh shares of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company

Shamyak Investment sold 1,29,967 shares of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company at Rs 975.

HDFC Mutual Fund buys 1.45 lakh shares of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company

On August 24, 2017 HDFC Mutual Fund bought 1,45,000 shares of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company at Rs 975 on the BSE.

However, Shamyak Investment sold 1,29,967 shares at Rs 975.

On Thursday, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company ended at Rs 983.45, up Rs 7.80, or 0.80 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,389.90 and 52-week low Rs 695.05 on 13 April, 2017 and 22 December, 2016, respectively.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.