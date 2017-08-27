HDFC Mutual Fund buys 1.45 lakh shares of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company

On August 24, 2017 HDFC Mutual Fund bought 1,45,000 shares of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company at Rs 975 on the BSE.

However, Shamyak Investment sold 1,29,967 shares at Rs 975.

On Thursday, Kirloskar Pneumatic Company ended at Rs 983.45, up Rs 7.80, or 0.80 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,389.90 and 52-week low Rs 695.05 on 13 April, 2017 and 22 December, 2016, respectively.