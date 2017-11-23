App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 23, 2017 02:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Life, SBI Life, ICICI Pru slip 3-6% as tax rate may increase under new direct tax law

Kotak said increase in tax rate would have one time impact on embedded value (EV) and going forward lower NBAP (new business achieved profit) margins.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

SBI Life Insurance Company, HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company and Max Financial Services (Max Life) shares fell 3-6 percent intraday Thursday as tax rate for insurance companies may increase to corporate tax rate level.

The Finance Ministry has constituted a task force for redrafting the direct tax law. The task force will submit its report within the next six months. Notably, the FY09 direct tax code had two proposed changes with respect to life insurance companies:

1> Income from insurance for policyholders to be considered under the EET method (i.e. insurance income should be taxable) unless premium payable is less than 5 percent of sum assured i.e. sum assured should be 20X of premium.

related news

With focus on selling more protection policies, Kotak believes that it may not be a challenge for life insurance companies to package and sell higher component of protection in their ULIPs.

2> Life insurance companies should pay income tax at corporate tax rates (proposed at 25 percent) as compared to current practice of 14.3 percent.

Insurance actuaries are currently building in tax rate of 14.3 percent.

Kotak said increase in tax rate would have one time impact on embedded value (EV) and going forward lower NBAP (new business achieved profit) margins.

ICICI Prudential Life and HDFC Standard Life, in their IPO documents, have reported sensitivity of EV and new business value (NBV) to higher tax rates.

If tax rate increases to 25 percent from 14.3 percent, Kotak estimates EV and RoEV (return on embedded value) of HDFC Life, ICICI Life and Max Life assuming 7-9 percent lower FY2017 EV and 13-17 percent decline in NBV margins.

Sharekhan also feels this will impact on the margins of the industry players. As per reports this may be announced in next few months, he said.

At 14:04 hours IST, the stock price of SBI Life Insurance Company was down 3.05 percent at Rs 670.05, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company down 4.12 percent at Rs 378.30, HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company was down 5.11 percent at Rs 375 while Max Financial Services was down 3.10 percent at Rs 566.75 on the BSE.

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

We're adding ICICI Bank and NLC to Moneycontrol Research's defensive portfolio

We're adding ICICI Bank and NLC to Moneycontrol Research's defensive portfolio

Top 12 stocks that made money for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Dolly Khanna, Porinju; do you own any?

Top 12 stocks that made money for Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Dolly Khanna, Porinju; do you own any?

Govt sets up task force to draft new direct tax law

Govt sets up task force to draft new direct tax law

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.