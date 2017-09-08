HDFC Bank gains after CLSA raises target price to Rs 2,150

Moneycontrol News

Shares of HDFC Bank gained around a percent intraday on Friday as investors cheered an increase in target price.

CLSA, in its report, reiterated its buy stance on the stock, with an increase in target price of Rs 2,150.

The global research firm said that the bank is leveraging its strength on CASA/capital/asset quality/size to gain market share. It also sees an earnings CAGR of 20 percent in FY17-20.

The firm also highlighted the fact that Aditya Puri is set to retire on October 20 and that smooth transition is key for the bank. Further, two key challenges could be to maintain the credit quality and the transition mentioned above.

The stock gained over a percent in the past three days.

At 13:46 hrs HDFC Bank was quoting at Rs 1,780.10, up Rs 9.50, or 0.54 percent on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 1,785.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,772.05.