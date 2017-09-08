App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 08, 2017 02:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HDFC Bank gains after CLSA raises target price to Rs 2,150

The firm also highlighted the fact that Aditya Puri is set to retire on October 20 and that smooth transition is key for the bank.

HDFC Bank gains after CLSA raises target price to Rs 2,150

Moneycontrol News

Shares of HDFC Bank gained around a percent intraday on Friday as investors cheered an increase in target price.

CLSA, in its report, reiterated its buy stance on the stock, with an increase in target price of Rs 2,150.

The global research firm said that the bank is leveraging its strength on CASA/capital/asset quality/size to gain market share. It also sees an earnings CAGR of 20 percent in FY17-20.

The firm also highlighted the fact that Aditya Puri is set to retire on October 20 and that smooth transition is key for the bank. Further, two key challenges could be to maintain the credit quality and the transition mentioned above.

The stock gained over a percent in the past three days.

At 13:46 hrs HDFC Bank was quoting at Rs 1,780.10, up Rs 9.50, or 0.54 percent on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 1,785.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,772.05.

tags #Banks #BSE #Buzzing Stocks #HDFC Bank #Nifty #NSE #Sensex

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.