App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Sep 06, 2017 09:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

HCL Technologies up 1% as company to acquire data automation platform Datawave

The company has agreed to buy ETL Factory, a UK based company, which is doing business as Datawave.

HCL Technologies up 1% as company to acquire data automation platform Datawave

Moneycontrol News

Shares of HCL Technologies added 1.5 percent intraday Wednesday as the company is going to acquire a UK based company.

The company has agreed to buy ETL Factory, a UK based company, which is doing business as Datawave.

ETL has created an innovative data automation platform which enables enterprise customers execute large scale, complex data-migration project at a leaner, faster and smarter way.

Rahul Singh, President and Head-Financial Services of HCL said, "The acquisition of Datawave and its suite of products bolsters company's capabilities to collaborate with clients on their mission - critical data transformation projects, incorporating a culture of DevOps and continues integration."

At 09:32 hrs HCL Technologies was quoting at Rs 868, up Rs 8.85, or 1.03 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited. Network 18 Sites

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.