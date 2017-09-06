HCL Technologies up 1% as company to acquire data automation platform Datawave

Moneycontrol News

Shares of HCL Technologies added 1.5 percent intraday Wednesday as the company is going to acquire a UK based company.

The company has agreed to buy ETL Factory, a UK based company, which is doing business as Datawave.

ETL has created an innovative data automation platform which enables enterprise customers execute large scale, complex data-migration project at a leaner, faster and smarter way.

Rahul Singh, President and Head-Financial Services of HCL said, "The acquisition of Datawave and its suite of products bolsters company's capabilities to collaborate with clients on their mission - critical data transformation projects, incorporating a culture of DevOps and continues integration."

At 09:32 hrs HCL Technologies was quoting at Rs 868, up Rs 8.85, or 1.03 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil