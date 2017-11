Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com told CNBC-TV18, "HCL Infosystems is looking good to me. It looks like it is heading to a levels closer to around Rs 51-52 zones, stoploss below Rs 48 should be fine."

He further added, "Second stock is Piramal Enterprises that also is looking good to me, it has formed a good base. Looks like it is heading to levels closer to Rs 2,725 zones stoploss below Rs 2,620."