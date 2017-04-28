Hatsun Agro hits 52-week high, up 10% on strong Q4 numbers, fund raising plan

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Hatsun Agro Products hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 680, up 10 percent intraday Friday on healthy growth in quarterly earnings and fund raising plan.

The Chennai-based diary company has turned profitable in the quarter ended March 2017, reporting profit at Rs 43.3 crore against loss of Rs 16.8 crore in year-ago quarter, aided by lower tax cost and strong operational as well as topline growth.

Total tax expenses for the quarter stood at Rs 50 lakh, which was much lower than Rs 46.7 crore paid in corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

Revenue grew by 36.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,217.7 crore while operating profit shot up 64.5 percent to Rs 117.3 crore and margin expanded 160 basis points to to 9.6 percent in January-March quarter.

Meanwhile, Hatsun Agro said the board of directors of the company approved raising Rs 500 crore via qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue.

At 10:39 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 636.00, up Rs 17.45, or 2.82 percent.

Posted by Sandip Das