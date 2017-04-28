App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks business
Apr 28, 2017 11:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hatsun Agro hits 52-week high, up 10% on strong Q4 numbers, fund raising plan

Hatsun Agro said the board of directors of the company approved raising Rs 500 crore via qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue.

Hatsun Agro hits 52-week high, up 10% on strong Q4 numbers, fund raising plan

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Hatsun Agro Products hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 680, up 10 percent intraday Friday on healthy growth in quarterly earnings and fund raising plan.

The Chennai-based diary company has turned profitable in the quarter ended March 2017, reporting profit at Rs 43.3 crore against loss of Rs 16.8 crore in year-ago quarter, aided by lower tax cost and strong operational as well as topline growth.

Total tax expenses for the quarter stood at Rs 50 lakh, which was much lower than Rs 46.7 crore paid in corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

Revenue grew by 36.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,217.7 crore while operating profit shot up 64.5 percent to Rs 117.3 crore and margin expanded 160 basis points to to 9.6 percent in January-March quarter.

Meanwhile, Hatsun Agro said the board of directors of the company approved raising Rs 500 crore via qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue.

At 10:39 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 636.00, up Rs 17.45, or 2.82 percent.

Posted by Sandip Das

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Hatsun Agro Products

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.