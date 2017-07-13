App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jul 13, 2017 03:43 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

GVK Power may climb to Rs 15, says Rajat Bose

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com feels that GVK Power may climb to Rs 15.

Rajat Bose
Rajat Bose
Expert | rajatkbose.com

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com told CNBC-TV18, "If GVK Power were to cross Rs 9.35 to about Rs 10, then there could be some kind of a recovery. At least my senses are telling me and the kind of charts I see, going forward, in about a year’s time, it would climb up to something like Rs 15 or so."

GVK Power & Infrastructure ended at Rs 7.28, down Rs 0.34, or 4.46 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 9.22 and 52-week low Rs 5.42 on 03 July, 2017 and 25 May, 2017, respectively.

#GVK Power #Rajat Bose #Stocks Views

