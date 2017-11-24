Gujarat Pipavav Port surges 5% as HSBC upgrades rating with target Rs 144

Shares of Gujarat Pipavav Port surged 5.2 percent intraday Friday as HSBC has upgraded the stock to hold from reduce rating.

The broking firm has also hiked price target to Rs 144 from Rs 120

Maersk Line has revised two of its services that would raise Pipavav’s annual container throughput by 15 percent, it said.

The firm has raised earnings estimates over financial years till March 2019 by 4-16 percent, driven by higher throughput from the additional service.

The long term challenge remains with PSA’s new terminal in Nhava Sheva coming by the end of 2017. It continue to prefer Adani Ports and SEZ.

At 11:33 hrs Gujarat Pipavav Port was quoting at Rs 153.60, up Rs 5.10, or 3.43 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil