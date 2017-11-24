App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 24, 2017 11:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gujarat Pipavav Port surges 5% as HSBC upgrades rating with target Rs 144

Maersk Line has revised two of its services that would raise Pipavav’s annual container throughput by 15 percent, it said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Gujarat Pipavav Port surged 5.2 percent intraday Friday as HSBC has upgraded the stock to hold from reduce rating.

The broking firm has also hiked price target to Rs 144 from Rs 120

Maersk Line has revised two of its services that would raise Pipavav’s annual container throughput by 15 percent, it said.

The firm has raised earnings estimates over financial years till March 2019 by 4-16 percent, driven by higher throughput from the additional service.

The long term challenge remains with PSA’s new terminal in Nhava Sheva coming by the end of 2017. It continue to prefer Adani Ports and SEZ.

At 11:33 hrs Gujarat Pipavav Port was quoting at Rs 153.60, up Rs 5.10, or 3.43 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

President Kovind approves ordinance on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

Time to spot multibaggers in logistics sector? Top 5 stocks to look at

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

BNP Paribas cautiously optimistic on India; top 12 bottom-up stock ideas up for grabs

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.