GST Impact: One stock races ahead, while the other sees a plunge. Do you own them?

Moneycontrol News

The tax rate announcements by the GST Council on Friday led to two stocks react in diverse manner.

While one FMCG major hit a record high figure intraday on Monday, a multiplex chain had a freefall as the tax rates have come in higher than expected.

ITC had witnessed months of pain on the back of an uncertainty in the GST tax rates on cigarettes. However, with the tax slabs fixed in the range of 5-28 percent, coupled with a cess cap of 15 percent, taxation on cigarettes are set to be lower. This boosted the stock performance which rose 5 percent and clocked its record high.

“If our hypothesis of a fall in cigarette tax is correct, we could see another leg of sharp re-rating (ITC trades at a 35% discount to HUL on F19e earnings) that would bring the stock closer to our bull case value (representing 59% upside from current levels),” Morgan Stanley said in a report.

Meanwhile, PVR took a hit of 8 percent intraday on the back of a higher-than expected GST rate of 28 percent. The industry was working with an expectation of 18 percent GST rate.

ITC has gained over 6 percent in the past one month, while its three-day gain was 5.04 percent. At 10:36 hrs, ITC was quoting at Rs 296.05, up Rs 10.15, or 3.55 percent on the BSE. It touched a 52-week high of Rs 299.90.

Simultaneously, PVR lost around 6 percent in the past one month, while its three-day loss stood at 5 percent. At 10:36 hrs, PVR was quoting at Rs 1,461.00, down Rs 58.20, or 3.83 percent on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 1,512.80 and an intraday low of Rs 1,400.10.