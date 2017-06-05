GST Impact: Jockey manufacturer Page Industries gains post Credit Suisse upgrade to Neutral

Moneycontrol News

Page Industries gained nearly 10 percent intraday on Monday after it received a ratings upgrade to ‘Neutral’ from ‘Underperform’ from Credit Suisse.

The research firm believes that the GST rate for garments below Rs 1,000 at 5 percent will be beneficial for the manufacturer of Jockey brand in India.

“This is a reduction of 3-4% for Page compared to the current taxation, as opposed to the risk of an increase, which was expected. We expect Page to pass on the lower rates to consumers, and the lower prices should lead to an uptick in volume growth for the company,” the global research firm said in a report.

With the GST rate risk ceasing to exist along with 15 percent underperformance by the stock, Credit Suisse sees no downside. It also increased the target price to Rs 15,000 from Rs 12,800, implying an upside of over 17 percent. The earnings estimates were also increased by 4-5 percent.

Further, the research firm also highlighted that the company had continued to do well even in the economic downturn and is positive on initiatives on more exclusive brand stores. The lower GST rates will also encourage the company to invest in new initiatives such as kids’ innerwear, towels and new launches under leisurewear, it added.

The stock has shown weak movements, falling nearly 3 percent in the past one month, while its three-day loss stood at over half a percent.

At the close of market hours on June 2, 2017, the stock closed at Rs 14,276.05, up Rs 68.50, or 0.48 percent on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 14,468.75 and an intraday low of Rs 14,185.90.