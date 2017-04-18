Gruh Finance rises 8% on strong Q4 numbers, nil NPA

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Gruh Finance rose 8 percent intraday Tuesday on strong numbers declared by the company for the quarter ended March 2017 (Q4FY17).

The company's Q4 (Jan-March) net profit increased by 25.8 percent at Rs 110.4 crore against Rs 87.8 crore, in the same quarter last fiscal.

The net interest income (NII) was up 22.1 percent at Rs 185.4 crore versus Rs 151.8 crore.

The provisions stood at Rs 1.3 crore versus Rs 32.7 crore (Q-o-Q) and Rs 6.1 crore, (Y-o-Y).

The company's net NPAs are nil versus 0.09 percent, reported in March 31, 2016.

The board of the company has recommended a dividend of Rs 2.80 per equity share for the financial year 2016-17.

Posted by Rakesh Patil