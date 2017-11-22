App
Nov 22, 2017 08:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Green India Venture Fund sells 9.50 lakh shares of Gati

Green India Venture Fund sold 9,50,000 shares of Gati at Rs 134.19.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
On November 21, 2017 Green India Venture Fund sold 9,50,000 shares of Gati at Rs 134.19 on the NSE.

On Tuesday, Gati was quoting at Rs 133.25, down Rs 7.85, or 5.56 percent.

It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 148.50.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 1,442.36 crore.

The company's trailing 12-month (TTM) EPS was at Rs 5.31 per share. (Sep, 2017). The stock's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio was 24.96.

The latest book value of the company is Rs 58.44 per share. At current value, the price-to-book value of the company was 2.27.

