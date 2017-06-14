Greaves Cotton soars 5% on license for internal combustion engines from US firm

Moneycontrol News

Greaves Cotton shares rose more than 5 percent intraday Wednesday on signing pact with the US company to get license for manufacturing of internal combustion engines in India.

"Greaves and Pinnacle announced a technology partnership for the launch of a revolutionary opposed piston petrol/CNG lean burn BSVI-compliant engine for 3-wheelers in India," the diesel and farm equipments maker in its filing.

With this agreement, the company is allowed to manufacture and sell of 3-wheel Pinnacle engines and 2-wheel (110 CC) engines.

Greaves Cotton will make a USD 7.5 million milestone payment with five percent royalty to Pinnacle.

This move is seen as an important milestone for Greaves to establish itself as a leading fuel agnostic powertrain solutions and services company and also allows the company access to export markets with large 3-wheeler population, it said.

At 15:08 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 164.30, up Rs 7.10, or 4.52 percent amid high volumes on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar