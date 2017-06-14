App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 14, 2017 03:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Greaves Cotton soars 5% on license for internal combustion engines from US firm

Greaves Cotton will make a USD 7.5 million milestone payment with five percent royalty to Pinnacle.

Greaves Cotton soars 5% on license for internal combustion engines from US firm

Moneycontrol News

Greaves Cotton shares rose more than 5 percent intraday Wednesday on signing pact with the US company to get license for manufacturing of internal combustion engines in India.

"Greaves and Pinnacle announced a technology partnership for the launch of a revolutionary opposed piston petrol/CNG lean burn BSVI-compliant engine for 3-wheelers in India," the diesel and farm equipments maker in its filing.

With this agreement, the company is allowed to manufacture and sell of 3-wheel Pinnacle engines and 2-wheel (110 CC) engines.

Greaves Cotton will make a USD 7.5 million milestone payment with five percent royalty to Pinnacle.

This move is seen as an important milestone for Greaves to establish itself as a leading fuel agnostic powertrain solutions and services company and also allows the company access to export markets with large 3-wheeler population, it said.

At 15:08 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 164.30, up Rs 7.10, or 4.52 percent amid high volumes on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Greaves Cotton

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.