Gravita India up 5% on capacity expansion at Chittoor plant

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Gravita India advanced 5 percent intraday Wednesday as it has increased Chittoor plant capacity to 28000 mtpa.

The company has raised capacity at Chittoor unit in Andhra Pradesh to 28000 mtpa from 12000 mtpa, making it the flagship plant of the Jaipur-based company.

The company at present is utilizing more than 65 percent of its existing capacity at the Chittoor plant.

The company invested about Rs 20 crore in this expansion which was raised partly as a term load and the balance from internal accruals.

The said plant will help company to further strengthen its presence in the southern markets and boost its exports to the South East Asian region.

At 11:28 hrs Gravita India was quoting at Rs 129, up Rs 3.50, or 2.79 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil