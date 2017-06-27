JP Morgan maintains outperform on Grasim, ups target as listing of financial biz key

Moneycontrol News

Research house JP Morgan has maintained a buy rating on Grasim Industries with increased target price at Rs 1,350 (from Rs 1,250 earlier) as the expected listing of financial subsidiary by August is a key catalyst..

It is of the view that the markets are currently undervaluing financial business (40-50 percent discount to peers) and a listing can help unlock significant value for merged Grasim shareholders over the next one year.

A potential stake sake to a strategic investor in the demerged financial company will provide valuation benchmark, according to the research house.

Further, JP Morgan sees a case for the holding company discount for Grasim to narrow (from current 45 percent levels) over time given positive underlying trends/outlook across its businesses.

Aditya Birla Group hosted an analyst meet in previous week to share the strategy roadmap and outlook for its financial business.

Approvals for restructuring are progressing well and the demerged financial company (Aditya Birla Capital) is expected to list by August end, which will be held 57 percent by Grasim, 25.6 percent by the public and remainder by promoters, the brokerage house said.

The financials company has a diversified presence across 13 segments with NBFC lending, life insurance and mutual funds being the key businesses. Overall profit before tax for financial business was Rs 1,150 crore in FY17 with 72 percent coming from NBFC, 29 percent from asset management and 11 percent from insurance; while new business were a drag (negative 14 percent).

Aditya Birla Group said a rating upgrade, lending mix shift towards retail/SME, product mix change & operating leverage in insurance business and break-even in new businesses (HFC profitable) will drive further improvement in profitability and returns.

NBFC with loan book at Rs 34,700 crore registered 35 percent YoY growth in FY17 (4-year CAGR more than 44 percent). Large/mid corporates business accounts for 55 percent of loan book.

Going ahead, company is targeting to increase the share of SME and retail to 50 percent (from 30 percent). Gross NPA has remained fairly low at 0.47 percent, thanks to company's stringent credit risk management.

Return on asset/ return on equity are at healthy 2.1/15.8 percent though offer scope for improvement over the next 3-4 years on rating upgrade & lower cost of funds (under Grasim), mix change to higher yield retail /SME and lower operating expenses.

Its Birla Sun Life Insurance is fifth largest private insurer with 7.1 percent market share and embedded value of Rs 3,430 crore while Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund is fourth largest MF with AUM of Rs 2,10,700 crore.

At 10:16 hrs Grasim Industries was quoting at Rs 1,186.00, up Rs 14.55, or 1.24 percent. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,195.00 and an intraday low of Rs 1,171.20.

By Sandip Das