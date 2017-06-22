Graphite India up 8%; Centrum initiates coverage with buy on likely electrifying growth

Moneycontrol News

Graphite India shares rallied nearly 8 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 160.20 intraday Thursday after Centrum Broking has initiated coverage with a buy call and target price of Rs 165 on the stock, citing electrifying growth ahead. The rally was on top of 3.5 percent upside in previous session.

The research house expects strong earnings growth from current distressed levels led by solid volumes and improved spreads.

It sees earnings at an inflection point with improved industry demand-supply outlook led by closures, consolidation and reduced Chinese exports of both steel & electrodes.

Graphite India is one of India's largest producers of graphite electrodes (by capacity) and the third largest in the world.

Graphite electrode prices had slumped to a two decade low in second half of CY16 after steadily declining for several years but have since recovered very sharply and more than doubled in the last six months. The electrode price rally has been triggered by a combination of large capacity closures (around 20 percent ex-China capacity shut), industry consolidation through aggressive M&A activity involving the top three global producers, return of demand-supply balance, reduced Chinese electrode exports and better pricing discipline by the incumbents in a loose oligopolistic set-up.

Centrum sees electrode prices sustaining at long term average levels (above USD 3,800 per tonne) in the medium term led by improved industry structure and demand-supply balance.

After several years of stagnation, Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) steel production is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6 percent during CY16-18 and drive incremental annual electrode demand of 60kt by CY18, it said.

Centrum further said with recent commissioning of key technology upgradation projects providing an improved and flexible production base coupled with sharp improvement in gross profit per tonne, the company is set to take a big leap in EBITDA per tonne over FY17-19.

Graphite India has nearly completed its capex of around Rs 200 crore, undertaken over the last few years for technology upgradation and modernisation of its production facilities in Durgapur and Nasik which has increased its capability of achieving full capacity utilisation with a better product basket.

Healthy balance sheet with around Rs 4,000 crore net cash, strong adjusted free cash flow generation, high dividend payout and strong management pedigree are added positives, it feels.

Key risk according to the research firm is margin pressure due to forex losses & raw material volatility. Currently, the stock has no institutional sell side coverage, it said.

At 15:10 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 155.65, up Rs 6.90, or 4.64 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Sunil Shankar Matkar