On September 7, 2017 Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo - Emerging Markets Quality Fund bought 87,49,147 shares of Himachal Futuristic Communication (HFCL) at Rs 28.13 on the NSE.

On Thursday, HFCL ended at Rs 28.15, up Rs 2.55, or 9.96 percent on the NSE.

It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 28.15.