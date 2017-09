On September 6, 2017 Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo - Emerging Markets Quality Fund bought 1,10,81,468 shares of Himachal Futuristic Communication (HFCL) at Rs 23.92 on the NSE.

In the previous trading session, the share closed up 19.91 percent or Rs 4.25 at Rs 25.60 on the NSE.