App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Nov 30, 2017 02:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Good quarter from Safari – Are luggage companies still a good bet after the stellar run?

While the sector is dominated by unorganised players, the outlook for the organised players looks promising. Despite the run up in stock prices, investors should keep an eye on this sector for steady earnings growth.

Madhuchanda Dey
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

We had initiated coverage on the luggage sector six months ago and the stock performance of the two focus companies namely VIP Industries and Safari at 88 percent and 82 percent, respectively has been spectacular. The financial performance of these companies have been steady and the reduction in the GST rate from 28 percent to 18 percent is an added sweetener. While the sector is dominated by unorganised players, the outlook for the organised players looks promising. Despite the run-up in stock prices, investors should keep an eye on this sector for steady earnings growth.

VIP’s home-grown competitor, Safari Industries (India) Limited recently reported steady growth for the September quarter.

Capture

While the year-on-year revenue performance was in-line, one has to account for the impact of GST on company financials. While the sales figure excludes GST (hence supressed), the operating performance gets a boost from the absence of excise in the cost head.

related news

For Safari, the operating margin optically shows a significant improvement. But adjusting for the impact of excise duty, the sequential increase stands at 20 basis points.

In addition to the strong end market performance, the strength in the rupee (with a major part of raw materials being imported) is also helping luggage makers report strong margin performance.

Safari has become a serious challenger in the past few years especially in the value segment with its aggressive growth strategy. With the right product offering, the company is trying to cater to the change in consumer preferences towards the convenience of light and wheeled travel products and away from heavier products without wheels. Being a price competitive player, Safari Industries should be able to wrest market share from unorganised players in the post GST era.

The company has aggressive growth ambitions and targets to become a Rs 1,000 crore company in the next three-four years. We have marginally tweaked our estimates upwards in light of the strong performance in the first half of the fiscal.

Capture1

Why should investors still look at the segment after the significant run-up?

Aided by macro drivers like GDP growth, rising personal income levels, changing lifestyles, huge middle class as well as the availability of low-cost air fares and diverse travel packages, India is rapidly becoming one of the fastest growing outbound travel markets in the world.

Modern retailing and new fashion trends are also expected to drive the sale of casual bags and travel luggage bags category. In addition to these abovementioned drivers, luggage has also become an important part of the wedding trousseau. The shift from the unorganised (close to 60 percent of the market) to the organised players (dominated by three major players) is a trend that is here to stay.

Capture2

Hence, we are reasonably confident of a secular double-digit earnings growth from the listed players like VIP and Safari. While the earnings multiple optically looks steep, it has still not reached the average FMCG multiple for FY19 which is at 43x.

Investors should not expect further multiple re-rating as the same has already played out. However, one should look to accumulate these companies with an eye on secular double-digit earnings growth in the medium to long term.

For more research articles, visit our Moneycontrol Research Page.

tags #Business #Companies #Moneycontrol Research #Sector analysis #stock recommendations #VIP Industries

most popular

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Mount 40K possible for Sensex by December 2018; top 10 stocks which could give up to 34% return

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Traders have made double-digit returns every month this year using this options strategy

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Reaching 10% growth rate is challenging, says Arun Jaitley

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.