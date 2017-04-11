Good Luck India gains 5%, to set up new facility at Gujarat

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Good Luck India added nearly 5 percent intraday Tuesday as it is setting new manufacturing facility at Gujarat.

"The company is coming up with new manufacturing facility for its existing line of business at its land situated at Gujarat," as per company release.

"The company's existing manufacturing capacity is 2, 30,000 MTPA and presently running at optimal capacity utilization. The proposed manufacturing facility of approximately 72000 MTPA will add in the company's total production capacity," it added.

The company will invest Rs 74 crore in the new facility, which will met by debt and internal accruals/promoters contribution.

The plant is expected to be commissioned by April 2018.

At 12:09 hrs Good Luck India was quoting at Rs 91.60, up Rs 4.10, or 4.69 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil