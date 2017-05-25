Goldman Sachs buys 28 lakh shares of HDIL

On May 24, 2017 Goldman Sachs Singapore Pte bought 28,00,000 shares of Housing Development and Infrastructure (HDIL) at Rs 83.90 on the NSE.

On Wednesday, Housing Development and Infrastructure ended at Rs 83.85, up Rs 0.90, or 1.08 percent on the NSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 108.70 and 52-week low Rs 52.30 on 12 July, 2016 and 27 December, 2016, respectively.