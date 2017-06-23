Gold to trade in 5862-6114: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold

Gold trading range for the day is 28537-28795.

Gold pushed higher on short covering after seen pressure as recent selling pressure tied to bets on another U.S. interest rate hike this year faded.

The move higher in gold prices comes in the wake of a recent shift in sentiment towards safe havens, after oil prices fell to multi-month lows this week.

First-time claims for U.S. unemployment bene fits saw a modest increase in the week ended June 17th, according to Labor Department.

BUY GOLD AUG 2017 @ 28580 SL 28480 TGT 28680-28800.MCX.

