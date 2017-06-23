App
Jun 23, 2017 12:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold to trade in 5862-6114: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities,Gold pushed higher on short covering after seen pressure as recent selling pressure tied to bets on another U.S. interest rate hike this year faded.

Gold to trade in 5862-6114: Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold


Gold trading range for the day is 28537-28795.

Gold pushed higher on short covering after seen pressure as recent selling pressure tied to bets on another U.S. interest rate hike this year faded.

The move higher in gold prices comes in the wake of a recent shift in sentiment towards safe havens, after oil prices fell to multi-month lows this week.

First-time claims for U.S. unemployment bene fits saw a modest increase in the week ended June 17th, according to Labor Department.

BUY GOLD AUG 2017 @ 28580 SL 28480 TGT 28680-28800.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

