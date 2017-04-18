Gold to trade in 29315-29541: Achiievers Equities

Gold trading range for the day is 29315-29541.

Gold continue to push higher, amid concerns that tensions between North Korea and the U.S. may soon escalate.

Dollar weakness continues as North Korea’s failed nuclear test left investors wondering what the reaction from the U.S. and its allies

Gold imports by India may have rise in March 2017 compared to the same month last year.Jewelers could be restocking ahead of the wedding season.

BUY GOLD JUN ABV 29450 SL BELOW 29340 TGT 29560-29680.MCX (BTST)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.