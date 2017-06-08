App
Jun 08, 2017 01:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold to trade in 29301-29613: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Gold prices fell amid stronger dollar and after a written testimony by a former FBI director to the U.S. Senate was seen as containing few surprises.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold


Gold trading range for the day is 29301-29613.

Gold prices fell amid stronger dollar and after a written testimony by a former FBI director to the U.S. Senate was seen as containing few surprises.

British Prime Minister Theresa May faces the voters on Thursday in an election she called to strengthen her hand in looming Brexit talks.

Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust rose 1.14 percent to 864.93 tonnes on Wednesday.

SELL GOLD AUG 2017 @ 29550 SL 29650 TGT 29420-29280.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

