Gold to trade in 29301-29613: Achiievers Equities

Gold trading range for the day is 29301-29613.

Gold prices fell amid stronger dollar and after a written testimony by a former FBI director to the U.S. Senate was seen as containing few surprises.

British Prime Minister Theresa May faces the voters on Thursday in an election she called to strengthen her hand in looming Brexit talks.

Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust rose 1.14 percent to 864.93 tonnes on Wednesday.

SELL GOLD AUG 2017 @ 29550 SL 29650 TGT 29420-29280.MCX.

