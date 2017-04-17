Gold to trade in 29222-29526 : Achiievers Equities
According to Achiievers Equities, Gold gained as concerns over North Korea and the Middle East sent investors scurrying for the safety of bullion and the dollar wilted.
Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold
Gold trading range for the day is 29222-29526.
Gold gained as concerns over North Korea and the Middle East sent investors scurrying for the safety of bullion and the dollar wilted.
Fears of a new weapons test by North Korea as a U.S. carrier group sailed towards the region, as well as worries about French presidential election, also kept investors on edge.
SPDR gold trust holdings gained by 0.77% i.e. 6.51 tonnes to 848.92 tonnes from 842.41 tonnes.
BUY GOLD JUN 2017 @ 29450 SL 29340 TGT 29560-29680.MCX
For all commodities report,
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.