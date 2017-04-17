Gold to trade in 29222-29526 : Achiievers Equities

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold

Gold trading range for the day is 29222-29526.

Gold gained as concerns over North Korea and the Middle East sent investors scurrying for the safety of bullion and the dollar wilted.

Fears of a new weapons test by North Korea as a U.S. carrier group sailed towards the region, as well as worries about French presidential election, also kept investors on edge.

SPDR gold trust holdings gained by 0.77% i.e. 6.51 tonnes to 848.92 tonnes from 842.41 tonnes.

BUY GOLD JUN 2017 @ 29450 SL 29340 TGT 29560-29680.MCX

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.