you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Jun 07, 2017 11:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold to trade in 29172-29782: Achiievers Equities

According to Achiievers Equities, Gold touched its highest in near seven weeks as stock markets and the dollar weakened ahead of a UK national election and a ECB meeting due later this week.

Achiievers Equities' commodity report on Gold


Gold trading range for the day is 29172-29782.

Gold touched its highest in near seven weeks as stock markets and the dollar weakened  ahead of a UK national election and a ECB meeting due later this week.

Reduced expectations for aggressive U.S. rate hikes from the Federal Reserve in the second half of this year further boosted the appeal of the yellow metal.

ECB policymakers are set to take a more benign view of the economy and will even discuss dropping some of their pledges to ramp up stimulus if needed.

BUY GOLD AUG 2017 @ 29500 SL 29380 TGT 29620-29740.MCX.

For all commodities report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Achiievers Equities #Brokerage Recos - Commodities #Gold

